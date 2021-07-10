st.-scholastica-names-edwards-as-interim-athletic-director

Jul. 10—St. Scholastica has named Merissa Edwards its interim athletic director for the 2021-22 season following the departure of Franco Bari

Edwards has been with St. Scholastica since 2005 and the Saints athletic department since 2010. Edwards served as the department’s assistant director for compliance and business the past four years. She previously worked in the school’s admissions department.

Now Edwards will oversee the Saints’ first season in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, a notable step up in competition from its previous home in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference.

“It is an honor for CSS athletics to join the MIAC,” Edwards said in the announcement. “We will have challenges ahead of us, but every great team turns challenges into goals and goals into opportunities. I am excited at all of the opportunities ahead for Saints Athletics.”

Hired in August 2019, Bari resigned as Saints’ AD in June to return to New York and his alma mater, St. Lawrence University. Bari worked in the St. Lawrence athletic department from 2008-19 and his wife, Mare MacDougall Bari, still works there as an assistant coach for the women’s hockey team.

Edwards becomes the Saints’ third athletic director since longtime AD Don Olson retired in 2017 after nine seasons. Brian Jamros served as Saints’ AD from June 2017-April 2019.

“Merissa has broad experience with NCAA, conference and institutional athletic requirements and changes,” said Steve Lyons, the CSS vice president of student affairs. “She has been integral in our response to COVID and our transition to the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.”