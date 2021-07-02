St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold – stltoday.com

St. Louis area health officials urge all residents to wear masks indoors as delta variant takes hold
ST. LOUIS — Health officials for St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jefferson County are recommending that all residents, regardless of vaccine status, wear a mask during indoor gatherings as the more infectious and dangerous delta variant takes hold across Missouri.
“For vaccinated individuals, the health departments advise residents to wear masks or other face coverings whenever they are indoors with other people whose vaccination status is unknown,” the St. Louis and St. Louis County health departments said Thursday about their joint health advisory.
Jefferson County also on Thursday released a similar advisory.
Even though vaccines are highly effective against COVID-19, some who are vaccinated may still contract the disease, health officials said: “Those people may unknowingly spread the disease to children younger than 12, who are not yet eligible to receive vaccinations, as well as to unvaccinated adults.”
CoxHealth Hospital in Springfield, at the center of Missouri’s surge in cases, reported that four pediatric COVID-19 patients younger than 18 were in the hospital Wednesday. Statewide, the average number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients has gone from 662 to 879 in one month.
32% symptomatic pos. rate, very concerning! (From 4%) 4 pediatric Covid inpatients yesterday. Age…a few weeks old to 18 y/o
If you are making wildly disparaging comments about the vaccine, and have no public health expertise, you may be responsible for someone’s death. Shut up. pic.twitter.com/TqkNbZKsYE
— Steve Edwards (@SDECoxHealth) July 1, 2021
Until more people are vaccinated, individuals should use other tools to protect themselves against transmission of the virus, including wearing a mask and social distancing, St. Louis-area health officials urged. Just 39% of the population has completed vaccination in Missouri.
State requests federal help
On Thursday, Gov. Mike Parson’s administration confirmed it has asked the federal government for help from new “surge response teams” to address the rise in COVID-19 cases as the contagious delta variant spreads.
Jeff Zients, the White House COVID-19 Response coordinator, said during a briefing Thursday the teams “will focus on increasing shots in arms in communities with low vaccination rates who are fighting outbreaks, including through targeted, paid media into these areas.”
The new mask advisory and the state’s request for federal help reflect a significant shift in the public health response to the pandemic. In May, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was safe for vaccinated people to go without masks in most settings. St. Louis and St. Louis County governments quickly followed by lifting mask mandates that had been in place for months. Many businesses followed.
At the time, cases and hospitalizations had been dwindling since the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines. Soon after, however, the more infectious and dangerous delta variant began causing an increase in numbers in Missouri, starting in northern counties and spreading to the entire southwest corner of the state.
For much of June, Missouri had the highest number of new cases per capita in country. It continues to hold the No. 2 spot, according the bioreports data tracker.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said on Wednesday that the agency is leaving it up to local health officials to set guidelines around mask-wearing, taking into account their local vaccination rates and numbers of new cases.
The World Health Organization on June 25 urged fully vaccinated people to continue to wear masks and practice others safety measures as the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the globe.
New cases top 1,000 a day
The number of new COVID-19 cases has topped 1,000 for two days in a row in Missouri, driven mainly by surges in rural counties, but the St. Louis area also is seeing troublesome increases.
A total of 1,313 and 1,291 new cases were reported in Missouri on Wednesday and Thursday, data shows. Missouri topped 1,000 once last week — with 1,232 on June 24 — reaching levels not seen regularly since early February.
Cases in the St. Louis area have also started to trend upward over the past two weeks. St. Louis County has seen an 88% increase in cases over the past two weeks, and Jefferson County has seen a 64% increase, according to the bioreports tracker.
The city of St. Louis and and St. Charles County have seen increases of 27% and 14%, respectively.
St. Louis area hospitals reported on Thursday that 31 patients with COVID-19 were admitted, a number not seen since May 22, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force. The daily average of new admissions has increased to 24 after reaching a low this year of 16 on June 18.
The Jefferson County Health Department’s advisory revealed that the increase in new cases there is largely a result of children exposed to the coronavirus as they resume activities without masks.
Local health officials asked residents to assume, based on vaccination rates, that 1 in 3 people in any crowd or gathering may be unvaccinated.
“Be aware that all children under 12 will be unvaccinated and vulnerable in crowds to being exposed to COVID-19. We do not advise children or unvaccinated residents engage in large crowds and gatherings,” the advisory stated.
Officials also urged all eligible residents to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“The pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Faisal Khan, acting director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. “The virus and its variants present a real and imminent danger to the health of the people in the St. Louis region. We must encourage vaccination and continued precautions.”
Jack Suntrup of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.
COVID-19 in Missouri and Illinois: By the numbers
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using the historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number in the total.
NOTE: Missouri updated its data dashboard on Sept. 28. 2020, to delete duplicate cases. This resulted in a decrease of total cases which caused the daily count to reflect a negative number.
NOTE: On Saturday, April 17, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) noted on its dashboard that it discovered a database error that was causing individuals with both a positive PCR and antigen result to be counted as both a probable and confirmed case. This correction removed 11,454 cases that were counted twice in previous probable antigen cases, according the notation.
NOTE: Beginning Monday, March 8, 2021, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) began posting county-level data showing “probable” COVID-19 cases detected by antigen testing. Using historical data from the DHSS dashboard, we reconfigured this graph to include that number.
Note from St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force regarding the numbers for July 20: There was a delay in reporting some test results leading to the increase in reported hospital admissions.
Editor’s note: This chart has been adjusted to reflect suspected and confirmed cases in hospitalized patients in early June. Previous updates only had confirmed case numbers.
Note from Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services: Note: Due to an abrupt change in data measures and the reporting platform issued by the White House on Monday, July 13, and effective Wednesday, July 15, Missouri Hospital Association (MHA) and the State of Missouri were unable to access hospitalization data during the transition. .
