st.-joseph-mustangs-fall-to-clarinda,-4-3

Jul. 3—The St. Joseph Mustangs dropped their second game of the season to the MINK North-leading Clarinda A’s, falling 4-3 on Friday in Clarinda, Iowa.

The A’s (22-4) scored one run in the third and two more in the fourth to lead 3-0.

The Mustangs (12-9) responded with a single run in the top of the sixth, only for Clarinda to answer right back in the bottom of the from for a 4-1 lead.

St. Joseph scored two in the top of the right to get within one and had two on with one out in the ninth inning.

Brady Holden led the Mustangs with two runs and two walks atop the lineup. Chase Spoonemore was the lone Mustang with two hits, as the team tallied just five on the night. Sam Kissane, Jake Grauberger and Cole Slibowski each had one hit.

Noah Bodenhausen scored the Mustangs’ other run.

Clarinda tallied four runs on just fourth hits, drawing nine walks from Mustangs pitchers.

St. Joseph is back in action at 7 p.m. Saturday against Chillicothe before face Sedalia at 7 p.m. Sunday. Both games are at Phil Welch Stadium.

Brandon Zenner can be reached at brandon.zenner@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowZenner.