srrbda-regional-manager-kidnapped,-others-rescued-by-police-in-katsina

Labaran Muhmmed Dandume, the Dutsin-Ma regional Manager of the Sokoto Rima River Basin Development Authority (SRRBDA), was kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Katsina State on Thursday night.

A source said the gunmen numbering 10 took him into their vehicle and speed off at about 11: 47 pm on Thursday.

The suspected gunmen were said to have stormed the victim’s residence located inside the SRRBDA staff quarters in Dutsin-Ma.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident and promised to give details later.

In the same vein, the State Police Command said its operatives successfully foiled kidnap attempt on Kirijam village in Mahuta ward of Dandume Local Government and rescued nine victims.

SP Isah, in a statement issued on Friday said the bandits shoot sporadically with their AK-47 rifles and attacked Kirijam village, Mahuta Ward of Dandume local government area, adding that the gunmen kidnapped nine persons.

The statement added that on receipt of the report, DPO Dandume Division, led a team of Policemen and blocked their possible exit route at Kadawan Maikomo village, Sabuwa LGA, stressing that fortunately, the bandits followed through the route and fell into police ambush.

It said the team engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and successfully repelled them.

The statement explained that the courage and tactical operational strategy adopted by the police officers made the bandits to flee into the forest with varying degree of bullets wounds.

It added that in the course of profiling the scene, all the nine abducted persons were rescued unhurt and some GSM phones and food items stolen from the village by the hoodlums were also recovered.

9 kidnapped victims rescued in fierce gun duel in Katsina