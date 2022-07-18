sri-lanka’s-acting-president-declares-another-state-of-emergency

Ranil Wickremesinghe cites need to uphold public order and security amid widespread social unrest over a deepening economic crisis.

Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe has declared a state of emergency as his administration wrestles with an economic crisis and social unrest engulfing the island nation.

Wickremesinghe announced the measure “in the interests of public security, the protection of public order and the maintenance of supplies and services essential to the life of the community,” according to a government notice released late on Sunday.

The specific legal provisions of the latest emergency are yet to be announced by the government but previous emergency regulations have been used to deploy the military to arrest and detain people, search private property and dampen public protests.

Sri Lanka’s beleaguered leaders have issued imposed a state of emergency several times since April, when mass protests started against the government’s handling of the economic crisis and a persistent shortage of essentials.

Capital Colombo remained calm on Monday morning, with traffic and pedestrians out on the streets.

Bhavani Fonseka, senior researcher at the Centre for Policy Alternatives, said declaring a state of emergency was becoming the government’s default response.

“This has proven ineffective in the past,” Fonseka said.

Wickremesinghe had announced a state of emergency last week, after overthrown President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country to escape a popular uprising against his government.

Rajapaksa flew to the Maldives and then to Singapore after hundreds of thousands of anti-government protesters took to the streets of the capital Colombo and occupied his official residence and offices.

Wickremesinghe was sworn in as interim leader on Friday. The interim leader has promised to follow the constitution and establish law and order after months of protests over crippling fuel shortages and soaring prices of basic goods.

Sri Lanka’s parliament met on Saturday to begin the process of electing a president for the next five years, and a shipment of fuel arrived to provide some relief to the crisis-hit nation of 22 million people.

Wickremesinghe, an ally of Rajapaksa, is a top contender to assume the presidency full-time. But protesters want him gone, raising the prospect of further unrest should he be elected.