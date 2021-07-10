-
Washington Post
Rachel Nichols is back on the air, but the fallout at ESPN is just beginning
Rachel Nichols hosted her long-running afternoon TV show, “The Jump,” Monday afternoon, and began with a brief apology: “I . . . don’t want to let this moment pass without saying . . . how deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor,” she said. It was a day after the New York Times published leaked audio from a private conversation Nichols had a year before, in which she suggested that Taylor, her colleague, would replace Nichols as host of the network’s N
Sportico
Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic Absence About More than Marijuana
The reason Sha’Carri Richardson won’t run the 100 meters in Tokyo is only partially about marijuana. Richardson’s 30-day suspension, which she accepted after failing a drug test at U.S. Team Trials, doesn’t actually prevent her from participating in the Olympics. Instead, it disqualified her Trials performance, and Team USA’s selection standards say its three 100m […]
SNY
Could the Mets and Cubs potentially make a blockbuster deal? | Baseball Night in NY
On BNNY, Jim Duquette talks about a potential Mets trade involving the Cubs, and what it might take to not only get slugger Kris Bryant, but also star reliever, Craig Kimbrel.
TheGrio
Mike Hill says he was told he was ‘too ghetto’ for promotion at ESPN
Mike Hill has opened up about his past at ESPN. In a recent television appearance, he shared that the culture was “different” there, and detailed a story in which he was told he was “too ghetto” to get a promotion. As theGrio previously reported, ESPN has been in the headlines lately after the intense controversy surrounding sports journalist Maria Taylor.
Reuters
Golf-Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open
Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week’s British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium’s Thomas Detry. “Those first 10 holes I played incredible,” said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.