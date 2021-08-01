Square reports over 143% jump in revenue in Q2 – Yahoo Finance

Motley Fool
2 Tech Stocks to Buy After Blowout Earnings Results
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) reported great earnings results recently, but upcoming catalysts indicate there’s more growth ahead. Apple started to see a lift in sales a year ago after the pandemic sent everyone scrambling for new computers and tablets in order to remain productive at home. Apple reported a record for the quarter ended in June of $81 billion in revenue, up 36% year over year.
Motley Fool
3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now
You might think that any stock handpicked by Warren Buffett and his top investment managers would be held in high regard by most investors. Several stocks in Berkshire Hathaway’s (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio are either beaten down, have bargain valuations, or both. Here are three underrated Buffett stocks that are smart buys right now.
Benzinga
Barron’s Latest Picks And Pans: American Express, GE, GlaxoSmithKline, Intel And More
This weekend’s Barron’s offers investors an overlooked way to play the coming infrastructure surge. Other featured articles discuss how to find rising dividends, why some electric vehicle start-ups are in trouble and whether the shine is off big tech stocks after earnings. Also, see the prospects for a British pharmaceutical company, a travel recovery play, a recovering semiconductor leader, an industrial conglomerate and more. “Infrastructure Is on Its Way. Here’s a Cheap Way to Play It” by Nic
Bloomberg
Xi Jinping’s Capitalist Smackdown Sparks a $1 Trillion Reckoning
(Bloomberg) — Xi Jinping smiled and hinted at a policy bombshell that would soon roil stock markets from Shanghai to New York.It was mid-June, and the most powerful Chinese Communist Party leader since Mao Zedong was holding court at an after-school club for elementary students in the remote city of Xining. Acknowledging the growing pressure on students and their parents to spend time and money on private tutoring, Xi promised to ease their burden. “We must not have out-of-school tutors doing t
Bloomberg
Square to Buy ‘Pay Later’ Company Afterpay for $29 Billion
(Bloomberg) — Square Inc. said it agreed to buy Australia’s Afterpay Ltd. in an all-stock transaction for $29 billion (A$39 billion) to expand into consumer lending. The deal is the San Francisco-based company’s largest acquisition.Afterpay lets consumers purchase items on credit and pay later with a series of installments. The Australian company had a market value of about A$27.9 billion at Friday’s close. The purchase is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, the companies sai
Benzinga
Could These 5 Stocks Be Worth $500 Billion Decades From Now? Twitter Users Think So
Twitter polls and questions can be interesting as they can provide investment ideas and due diligence. A larger reaction from Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) users can also highlight which stocks have the highest number of responses and support a consensus. “What company is worth less than $10 billion today but you think could be worth $500+ billion in a few decades?” was a question posed by Brian Feroldi on Twitter recently. The account, with over 178,000 followers, got a ton of responses and shared t
Motley Fool
3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
In particular, the digitalization, social media, and e-commerce trends were accelerated by the pandemic. Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) remains a central social media platform operator for millennials, Gen Xers, and baby boomers alike — even if they don’t all favor the same apps. The company also operates WhatsApp and Instagram, and it’s an advertising behemoth.
WWD
Amazon’s Rough Week
A new revelation of a record-breaking $887 million fine in Europe follows concerns over Amazon’s earnings outlook.
TipRanks
5 Top Dividend Stocks for August 2021
Investors eyeing steady and reliable income could consider adding top-quality dividend stocks to their portfolios. Thanks to their strong earnings bases and resilient cash flow streams, dividend-paying companies are relatively immune to the economic cycles, and boost investors’ returns through higher dividend payments, even in down years. Thus, using the TipRanks Dividend Calendar, this article focuses on five stocks with a Strong Buy analyst rating consensus and an ex-dividend date in August 20
Motley Fool
Missed Out on the FAANG Stocks? Consider Buying These PfANG Stocks Instead.
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (whose Google unit is the “G” in FAANG), Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) — rank among the top 10 biggest companies in the world. Only Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) lags behind, but the streaming company still has a market cap of close to $230 billion. Consider buying these PfANG stocks instead.
Investor’s Business Daily
5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue
Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world’s most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.
Motley Fool
4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That’ll Help You Crush Inflation
If you’ve noticed that the price you’re paying for goods and services is on the rise, you’re not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.