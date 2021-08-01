Square reports over 143% jump in revenue in Q2 – Yahoo Finance

Motley Fool

4 of the Safest Dividend Stocks That’ll Help You Crush Inflation

If you’ve noticed that the price you’re paying for goods and services is on the rise, you’re not alone. Although some degree of inflation is expected in a growing economy, inflation data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for June 2021 is nothing short of worrisome. Based on the year-over-year change in the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers (CPI-U), the price for a large, predetermined basket of goods and services is up 5.4%, year over year.