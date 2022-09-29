Spurs boss Conte wants life ban for fan who threw banana at Richarlison, reacts to ‘disrespectful’ Juve links

Spurs boss Antonio Conte has called for the spectator who threw a banana at Richarlison during Brazil’s friendly win over Tunisia on Tuesday to be banned from football for life.

The Spurs forward scored in a 5-1 victory at the Parc des Princes but his goalscoring exploits were overshadowed when his 19th-minute celebrations saw a banana thrown onto the pitch in his direction.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s trip to Arsenal, Conte said: “Richy played with the national team, scored a goal and then what happened is incredible because in 2src22 to be witnessing this type of situation is embarrassing for everybody.

“For sure I hope this person can be banned from football for the rest of their life but then it is a situation that is very disappointing to make a comment about this.”

Tottenham face Premier League leaders and arch-rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday with Conte’s side having the chance to leapfrog their opponents.

Conte added: “We’ve played eight games, we’ve just started this league. Arsenal had a great start, have lost only one game against Manchester United. They’re showing to be a really good team and in the summer they made good signings to improve the team.

“Last season we did a really good job to overcome them in the last three games, but at the same time I know the quality of this team. They’re working with [Mikel] Arteta for many years, they’re really organised. Arteta for me is a really good coach. He’s young but he can have in front of him a great career. ”

With Juventus currently eighth in the Serie A table, there have been rumours that Conte could replace Max Allegri at the Old Lady – but the Italian has poured cold water on the speculation.

Conte continued: “I think this is disrespectful for the Juventus coach and disrespectful for me that works in Tottenham. We’ve just started the season.

“Many times I have spoken about this topic and I always said to you that I’m happy and enjoying my time with Tottenham. We have the whole season to find the best solution for the club and for me.

“I’m enjoying working for Tottenham, I have a great relationship with the owner [Daniel Levy] and [sportind director, Fabio] Paratici. I don’t see a problem for the future.

“We signed a contract because both were happy. I don’t see a problem. And I don’t want to speak about this because it’s disrespectful to the other coach and to me.”