Spotify wants to keep you up to date with new singles and albums from your favorite artists – Android Police

With so much new music released every week, it can be challenging to keep track of what’s coming down the pipeline. Unless you’re deep into music blogs, knowing when one of your favorite artists has dropped a new single or album often feels impossible. Spotify’s app lets you follow the bands you love, and now it’s taking that feature to its logical conclusion: a new feed designed to keep you updated on all of your favorite music and podcasts.

Not all of Spotify’s updates are well received, but this one is relatively unobtrusive and genuinely helpful. The What’s New page displays any new release from artists and podcasts you’ve followed in the app. Spotify has previously made new releases available both in the Release Radar playlist and occasionally on the homepage, but this list features every single, album, and episode in reverse-chronological order. If all of this sounds familiar, it’s because the company tested something similar last year, though the “Follow Feed” never actually ended up shipping beyond a limited test.

The What’s New icon appears as a bell icon in the app’s upper-right corner, next to the “Recently played” and settings shortcuts. When there’s a new release you haven’t checked out, it’ll feature a small notification dot. You can filter music and podcasts in or out by tapping on the toggles along the top of the list. Each entry displays whether it’s a single, album, EP, or podcast episode, so it’s easy to know what you’re about to listen to before hitting play. All in all, it’s a great addition that pairs well with something like Release Radar.

Spotify says the feature is coming to all users globally over the coming weeks. If you’re impatient, I managed to get it up and running on my phone by clearing the app’s cache.