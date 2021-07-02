Spotify debuts new beta with support for M1 Macs – iMore

Spotify has rolled out a beta version of its desktop software, bringing support to Apple silicon and the M1 Macs.

Spotify announced the feature on its community forums, in response to a feature request from a user. In a post Thursday the company stated:

We have been working hard backstage on this and are happy to announce that we now have a Beta version of our app available. It features many compatibility improvements and optimizations for the new Apple architecture.

Users can download the beta now, and Spotify is asking users for feedback.

As always, beta software brings with it the risk of unexpected behavior you might not get from public software:

Please note that as a Beta, some unexpected behavior might still occur. We’ll use all the feedback and info we get from you to tweak and improve your Spotify experience. And if everything works great we’d love to hear that too!

Once download, you can install the beta app by double-clicking on the .dmg file and dragging it into your Applications folder, as you would any other Mac application. Users can also downgrade by redownloading the regular version of Spotify at any point.

Back in May Spotify rolled out offline playback to its Apple Watch software, allowing users to download playlists, albums, and podcasts before listening to them on the go without the need to carry an iPhone.

With Apple due to complete its switch to Apple silicon in 2022, makers of apps for Mac continue to add compatibility for Apple silicon, delivering improved performance and better power consumption.