- SportsNation NBA Finals predictions: Devin Booker for MVP? Is Khris Middleton the Bucks’ X-Factor? ESPN
- I Ain’t One to Gossip, but Here’s Why the Phoenix Suns Are About to Win Their 1st NBA Championship The Root
- Malika Andrews on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s injury and status for #NBAFinals Game 1 | SportsCenter NBA on ESPN
- Suns-Bucks mega preview: Biggest questions, X-factor, prediction, more The Athletic
- NBA Finals betting: Pick against the spread for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Bucks and Suns yahoo.com
- View Full Coverage on Google News