Sports network Sportsnet gains CarPlay support for streaming on the move – iMore

Canadian sports network Sportsnet has updated its iPhone app to add support for CarPlay, making it possible to stream the SN 590, 650, and 960 stations while on the move.

The update, first spotted by 9to5Mac, also allows users to listen to clips from the network’s radio shows, too.

Support for Apple CarPlay. Now you can listen to SN 590, 650 and 960 stations, and clips from our radio shows using CarPlay!

Additional minor fixes and improvements

Existing users can download the updated Sportsnet now, while everyone else can grab it via the App Store. It’s a free download with in-app purchases for the SN NOW and SN NOW+ services starting at $19.99 per month.

Don’t have a car with CarPlay? No problem — just check out our collection of the best CarPlay audio receivers and you’ll be off to the races. Despite CarPlay being added to more and more new cars, buying a brand new vehicle just to get Apple’s in-car entertainment system seems a little but too much to me.

