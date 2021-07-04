sports-festival:-osun-govt.-inaugurates-local-organising-committee

Yusuf Oketola

AS part of its efforts to kick-start the state sports festival, the State Government of Osun, on Wednesday, inaugurated the Local Organising Committee (LOC) comprising chairmen of various committees.

This is contained in a release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Osun Sports Council, Mrs. Funmilayo Moradeyo.

The inauguration, which was held virtually, was performed by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. Charles Akinola, on behalf of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

Members of the LOC includes, Mr. Yemi Lawal, Commissioner for Youth and Sports (Chairman), Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Adeleke Adebayo (Vice Chairman), Commissioner for Finance, Chief Bola Oyebamiji, Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, among others.

In his inaugural speech, Akinola charged members of the committee to make the festival the best ever, which should be conducted in line with the festival rules and regulations.

He added that the committee should work out modalities for the festival, which is first of its kind.

Responding on behalf of the members, Mr. Tunde Popoola, the former Secretary General of Nigeria Olympic Committee, thanked the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve their state, promising that they would ensure all hands would be on deck to work round the clock for the success of the Sports fiesta.