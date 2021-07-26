‘sport-appeal,-not-sex-appeal’:-olympic-broadcasters-curb-sexual-images-of-female-athletes

-
Barrons.com
The Housing Market Is on Fire. The Fed Is Stoking the Flames.
Throughout the saga, the Fed has provided tanker cars of liquidity, by slashing its short-term interest rate target to near zero and by buying $120 billion of securities per month since the spring of 2020 to counter the pandemic’s economic impact. The rapid, aggressive response by the monetary and fiscal authorities, which included the passage of the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, resulted in the shortest recession on record, starting in February 2020 and ending just two months later, the National Bureau of Economic Research, the arbiter of such matters, announced this past week. As the Federal Open Market Committee meets this coming week to plot near-term policy, the bond-buying surely will be a key topic, as Fed Chairman Jerome Powell indicated in his congressional testimony on July 15.
-
Deadline
Tokyo Olympics: South Korean Broadcaster Apologizes For “Inappropriate” TV Images
A South Korean broadcaster used some strange images and captions during the opening night parade of nations at the Tokyo Olympics, outraging the online fans of the nations depicted. Seoul-based Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has apologized for what it termed “inappropriate” images and captions. Among its choices: Chernobyl for Ukraine and pizza for Italy. The […]
-
Associated Press
GLIMPSES: The faces of Olympic victory, now without masks
The faces of victory will be a bit more visible for the rest of the Tokyo Olympics. On Sunday, the International Olympic Committee relaxed its health rules and said medalists can remove their masks on the podium for photos — for 30 seconds. Health protocols agreed to ahead of the Tokyo Olympics to control COVID-19 infections had required all medalists to keep masks on for the whole ceremony.
-
Reuters
Chinese parents fret after government bans for-profit tutoring firms
Anxious Chinese parents were rushing to hire private tutors to help their children navigate a fiercely competitive education system after the government moved last week to rein in companies in the massive tutoring services industry. China’s for-profit education sector has been under scrutiny as part of Beijing’s push to ease pressure on school children and reduce a cost burden on parents that has contributed to a drop in birth rates. After-school tutoring (AST) classes are seen as crucial to academic success in China’s notoriously difficult college entrance exam.
-
Associated Press
China calls US policy ‘misguided’ in high-level talks
China came out swinging at high-level face-to-face talks with the United States on Monday, blaming the U.S. for a “stalemate” in bilateral relations and calling on America to change “its highly misguided mindset and dangerous policy.” Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng accused the administration of President Joe Biden of trying to contain and suppress China’s development, according to an official summary of his remarks in talks with visiting U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.
-
WSJ
Breakthrough Covid-19 Cases Raise Questions About Immunity
While Covid-19 vaccinations are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations or death from the virus, they’re not foolproof in preventing infection. This poses problems for events like the Olympics and raises broader questions about immunity in the long term. Photo: David Crigger/Associated Press
-
Associated Press
Australia women roll past China 6-0, remain unbeaten
Australia has the look of a gold medal contender in women’s field hockey. The Hockeyroos rolled past China 6-0 on Monday to improve to 2-0 in Group B pool play. Australia has outscored its first two Olympic opponents 9-1.
-
Associated Press
What a reaction! Aussie coach erupts after Titmus gold medal
Ariarne Titmus was thrilled with her victory over Katie Ledecky. The Terminator’s coach was even more excited. In the stands at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dean Boxall yanked off his mandatory mask, let out a scream that echoed through the largely empty arena, pumped his fists, and thrust his hips in moves reminiscent of Mick Jagger.
-
Reuters
Man accused of attempted assassination of Mali president dies in custody
A man accused of attempting to stab Mali’s interim President Assimi Goita last week has died in hospital while in the custody of security services, the government said in a statement on Sunday. Goita, a special forces colonel who orchestrated two coups in the last year, escaped unharmed after the assailant tried to stab him during prayers at a mosque in the capital Bamako on Tuesday. Security agents threw a man into the back of a military pickup truck, video obtained by Reuters showed, as Goita was ringed by bodyguards.
-
Reuters
Shanghai region braces for typhoon In-fa after flooding in central China
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s commercial hub Shanghai and neighbouring coastal regions cancelled all flights, slowed or suspended subway trains and shuttered businesses as Typhoon In-fa made landfall on Sunday, bringing flooding and felling around 1,000 trees. The typhoon landed in the Putuo district of the city of Zhoushan, a major port in the east coast province of Zhejiang, at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Sunday, state broadcaster CCTV said, citing the China Meteorological Administration.