SPONSORED: Get up to 50% off Rita Ora’s favourite face tool in Foreo’s epic Black Friday sale

If you’ve always fancied upping your beauty routine with a bit of fancy tech, now’s the time to do it, as Foreo is currently running a massive Black Friday sale. There are huge savings to be had across its best-selling beauty tools – and even free gifts up for grabs.

The smart beauty tech brand – whose celebrity fans include Rita Ora, Jessica Alba and Venus Williams – has discounts of up to 50% across its website from now until 2 December. Even better, shoppers will receive free gifts when they spend over £30, with a free Issa Play toothbrush with every order over £50.

Happy shopping!

Best Foreo Black Friday 2022 deals to shop Foreo UFO 2, usually £249, now £125 (saving 50%)

Maximise your face masks with this unique tool, which delivers warm and cool temperatures, LED light and T-Sonic massage to give you a two-minute facial in the palm of your hand. Simply clip any sheet mask onto the front to instantly amplify the mask’s effects.

The Foreo UFO 2 works by enhancing the effects of your sheet mask

(Image: Foreo)

“Feels like I am literally at the spa! UFO 2 makes you feel like you are having a massage and it’s so nourishing,” says Foreo ambassador Rita Ora.

TV presenter Myleene Klass is also a fan: “It takes 90 seconds and it will immediately make your skin look and feel phenomenal, exactly the same effect as if you’ve just had a super luxurious facial.”

Foreo Luna 3, usually £189, now £134 (saving 32%)

Luna is perhaps Foreo’s most iconic tool. One side is made up of hygienic silicone bristles to cleanse the skin far more deeply than just using your hands, while the other side gives a gentle massage to lift and firm the skin. 100% of users reported more refreshed and radiant skin.

Celebs love this deep cleansing face tool

(Image: Foreo)

It’s a hit with Hollywood’s A-listers too, with actress Jessica Alba recently revealing that she uses the handy gadget as it helps remove dirt, sebum, excess oil and leftover make-up. “It feels AMAZING,” she said.

Foreo Bear, usually £279, now £195 (save 30%)

Microcurrent technology is excellent for lifting and tightening the skin, but it’s usually only accessible in professional clinic facials. Now, however, you can enjoy the high-tech treatment from the comfort of your own home with the Foreo Bear. Use it for just two minutes a day to see results in as little as one week.

This device uses state-of-the-art microcurrent technology

(Image: Foreo)

Foreo Issa 3, usually £159, now £79.50 (save 48%)

It’s not just your skin that can get treated this Black Friday – Foreo’s silicone sonic toothbrush is currently almost half its original price, too. Features include a tongue and cheek cleaner, 16 adjustable intensities and a battery that lasts for an impressive 365 uses before needing to be charged.

You can also snap up a new toothbrush in the Black Friday sales

(Image: Foreo)

Top cosmetic dentist and aesthetician Dr Nina Bal also recommends this toothbrush: “The Foreo Issa 3 is so efficient and effective yet gentle, plus it is a 4-in-1 device so I can also brush my tongue, cheeks and gums. It’s the most hygienic compared to other electric toothbrushes too.”

-:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news ‘Auntie Kylie’ Jenner gets make-up done by North West in cute video that leaves fans wowed

Shop the limited-edition OK! Christmas Beauty Box for £50 – worth an incredible £280 Megan Fox looks gorgeous with ‘after sex’ up-do and £5 bedroom lashes Get exclusive celebrity stories and fabulous photoshoots straight to your inbox with OK!’s daily newsletterStory Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–