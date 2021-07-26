Splitgate won’t launch into 1.0 until August as 1047 Games deals with servers – VentureBeat

All the sessions from Transform 2021 are available on-demand now. Watch now.

Developer 1047 Games is extending its open beta for Splitgate into August. The studio originally planned to launch the Portal-style competitive shooter into its 1.0 version tomorrow, July 27. It is delaying that to improve the game’s servers. Splitgate launched on console earlier this month, and it has since seen 2 million new players. And 1047 wants to ensure as many people as possible can get into the game when it officially launches as a finalized product.

“Our team has been blown away by the incredible reception the Splitgate community has shown us,” 1047 chief executive officer Ian Proulx said. “With the steep and sudden increase in players trying to access servers, we’re having to sort out a myriad of technical issues that come with this level of insane growth.”

Proulx insists the game itself is in a good place. Both 1047 and fans seem happy with the way it plays. The issue is trying to scale up servers that have not dealt with this level of demand before.

“We’ve worked hard to provide a high-quality game and experience,” said Proulx. “And our biggest challenge is simply to have enough capacity to serve the entire community.”

Webinar Three top investment pros open up about what it takes to get your video game funded. Watch On Demand

But while 1047 works to get Splitgate ready for its new August launch, the studio is also bringing in more investment. The team announced today that venture firm Human Capital is injecting $10 million into Splitgate and the studio to help it solve its server challenges. Human Capital also brings in some engineering expertise.

“That’s why we’re excited for Human Capital to lead this latest funding round,” said Proulx. “In addition to providing capital necessary to increase server capacity and stability, they’ll help build the engineering team we need to create the best possible game for our players.”