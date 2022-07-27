Home Business Spirit Shareholders to Decide Fate of Frontier Offer as JetBlue Looms
Business

Spirit Shareholders to Decide Fate of Frontier Offer as JetBlue Looms

by News
2 views
spirit-shareholders-to-decide-fate-of-frontier-offer-as-jetblue-looms

Spirit Airlines Inc. shareholders are deciding the fate of the budget carrier Wednesday, voting whether to merge with rival Frontier Airlines as JetBlue Airways Corp. tries to wrest Spirit away.

After being delayed four times, the vote is proceeding Wednesday. With a higher offer from JetBlue on the table, some Spirit investors, including some of its biggest shareholders, have withheld support for the Frontier deal. Barring any last-minute changes, investors aren’t expected to approve the merger, according to people familiar with the matter. Spirit plans to reconvene its virtual meeting and announce the results later this afternoon.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

CBO Expects Significant Rise in Public Debt Burden,...

Fed Raises Interest Rates by 0.75 Percentage Point

Boeing Profit Falls Amid Production, Regulatory Problems

Facebook Parent Meta Poised to Report First-Ever Revenue...

Inventory Swing Is a Key Culprit Behind U.S....

Shopify Warns of Losses for the Full Year,...

India Telecom Companies Bid Heavily in First 5G...

Chemicals Giant to Cut Ammonia Production Amid Gas...

Lufthansa Cancels More Than 1,000 Flights as Ground...

Derby’s Take: Even With Rate Increase, Fed Will...

Leave a Reply