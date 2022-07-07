Spirit Airlines Inc. is expected to again postpone a shareholder vote on a merger with Frontier Group Holdings Inc. as the carrier holds deal talks with Frontier and rival suitor JetBlue Airways Corp. , according to people familiar with the matter.

The delay is the third time Spirit has put off the shareholder referendum on its planned sale to Frontier, which was first announced in February. The vote had initially been scheduled for June 10, but was pushed back to June 30. That vote was called off last week the evening before the vote—and pushed to July 8.