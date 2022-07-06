spirit-airlines-prevails-in-battle-for-newark-airport-position

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Spirit Airlines rights to operate flights at Newark-Liberty International Airport at the busiest times of day, capping more than two years of legal wrangling.

The dispute arose after Southwest Airlines pulled out of Newark in 2019, sparking a turf war among rival airlines at the congested New Jersey hub. Low-cost airlines including Spirit saw a rare chance to expand their footprint at the airport and add flights at peak times of day, which they previously hadn’t been able to do.