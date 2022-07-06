Home Business Spirit Airlines Prevails in Battle for Newark Airport Position
Business

Spirit Airlines Prevails in Battle for Newark Airport Position

by News
4 views
spirit-airlines-prevails-in-battle-for-newark-airport-position

The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded Spirit Airlines rights to operate flights at Newark-Liberty International Airport at the busiest times of day, capping more than two years of legal wrangling.

The dispute arose after Southwest Airlines pulled out of Newark in 2019, sparking a turf war among rival airlines at the congested New Jersey hub. Low-cost airlines including Spirit saw a rare chance to expand their footprint at the airport and add flights at peak times of day, which they previously hadn’t been able to do.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

U.S. Added 372,000 Jobs in June

Chicken Industry Officials Acquitted in Price-Fixing Case

Where Employers Added Jobs in June

Google Offers Concessions to Fend Off Antitrust Suit

Twitter Lays Off Third of Recruiting Team

Levi Strauss Sales Rise in Shifting Retail Market

Spirit Expected to Again Delay Shareholder Vote on...

Secret Service Director Leaving to Join Snapchat

Theranos Former President Ramesh ‘Sunny’ Balwani Found Guilty...

Mortgage Rates Fall to 5.30%, Reflecting Recession Fears

Leave a Reply