Spinning Back Clique: What’s next for Paige VanZant? T.J. Dillashaw? And what’s at stake with Patricio Freire vs. A.J. McKee?

This week, our panel discusses the futures of T.J. Dillashaw and Paige VanZant, while also looking back to an incredible UFC on ESPN 27 event, as well as previewing a busy weekend that includes UFC on ESPN 28 and Bellator 263.

Our "Spinning Back Clique" panel this week of Mike Bohn, Nolan King and "Gorgeous" George Garica discusses these topics and more, along with host John Morgan.

This past weekend, T.J. Dillashaw returned from a two-year suspension and picked up a win over top contender Cory Sandhagen at UFC on ESPN 27. Dillashaw has made it clear he wants his belt back and wants the winner of the upcoming Aljamain Steling vs. Petr Yan rematch, but that’s not for another three months, so he may need to take another fight to stay busy. Is there a fight to make for Dillashaw in the meantime, or has he done enough to get a title shot?

UFC on ESPN 27 featured a number of other fantastic performances on that card, which was really exciting from start to finish. Who was the standout performer for you? Anyone make a statement that will stick with you?

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship held an event this past weekend, as well, and Rachael Ostovich picked up a decision win over Paige VanZant, who is now 0-2 in the promotion. VanZant was still smiling as she gave Instagram the old Stockton salute, but where does she go from here? Does she stick with BKFC, or is a return to MMA in order? What’s the move?

In one of the biggest fights in Bellator history, Patricio Freire and A.J. McKee headline this weekend’s Bellator 263 event for both the promotion’s featherweight title and a grand prix belt. A lot is on the line here, but who’s facing the most pressure in this moment – and does either fighter have a clear edge in the matchup?

Looking ahead to this weekend, Uriah Hall and Sean Strickland headline UFC on ESPN 28. Both fighters bring four-fight win streaks into this matchup and are looking to prove they belong among the division’s elite. Who’s got more on the line in this contest – and are there any other fights on this card we should be watching for this weekend?

