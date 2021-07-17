Spike Lee Accidentally Announces Palme d’Or Winner ‘Titane’ First at Cannes Awards – Variety

CANNES — Spike Lee jumped the gun, announcing Palme d’Or winner “Titane” before the other prizes at the Cannes Film Festival awards. The unplanned goof could have robbed the awards of their usual suspense, but instead, created a thrillingly unpredictable energy as presenters and attendees alike tried to imagine how to get the train back on track and what the jury president might do next … while holding their breath for the festival’s second-ever female Palme d’Or winner to accept her prize.

With “Titane,” French genre original Julia Ducournau (“Raw”) delivers a radical horror vision — a portrait of a serial killer impregnated by a car who disguises her gender and goes incognito as a lonely fireman’s long-lost son — sure to make waves as it rolls out in the wider world.

Turns out, the run-of-show slip was the first of many surprises, which included two ties. When it came time for Ducournau to accept her prize, she described watching the Cannes awards each year as a child. ”At that time, I was sure that all the films awarded must have been perfect because they were on the stage. And tonight, I’m on that same stage, but I know my film is not perfect — but I think no film is perfect in the eyes of the person who made it. You could even say mine is monstrous.”

Noting that “the world is becoming more and more fluid,” Ducournau thanked the jury for embracing diversity and “for letting the monsters in.”

Earlier in the night, the jury honored another monster with “Nitram,” the unconventional portrait of a mass killing. The first winner to accept an award was that film’s star Caleb Landry Jones, who appeared so nervous at the podium that declined to give a speech, lest he throw up. Jones earned the best actor prize for his stunning performance as the perpetrator of Australian Port Arthur Massacre.

Best actress honors went to Norwegian thesp Renate Reinsve for her luminous turn in “The Worst Person in the World,” about a young woman who judges herself harshly for being unable to decide between lovers, career paths and whether she wants to raise a family.

The jury spread the wealth by giving the Grand Prix — second place only to the Palme d’Or in importance — to two different films: Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” and Juho Kuosmanen’s “Compartment No. 6.”

Leos Carax earned the director prize for “Annette,” a tragic musical about a celebrity couple (played by Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard) whose clashing careers create rifts in their relationship.

Japanese director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi was awarded best screenplay for his three-hour adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s ”Drive My Car,” which finds new depths in author’s 40-page short story.

In another tie, special jury prizes were given to Nadav Lapid “Ahed’s Knee” and Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria.”

Jury president Spike Lee presided over a majority-female group that included French-Senegalese actor-director Mati Diop, American actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, Austrian director Jessica Hausner, French actor-helmer Mélanie Laurent, Brazilian helmer Kleber Mendonça Filho, French actor Tahar Rahim, South Korean actor Song Kang-ho and cult French singer Mylene Farmer.

Cannes’ prestigious first-feature prize, the Camera d’Or, was awarded to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović’s ”Murina,” a Croatian coming-of-age story about a young woman negotiating her attraction to a stranger who arrives on her remote island. Selected by a special jury headed by Mélanie Thierry (“Tralala”) from among 31 debut features across all sections of the festival, the Directors’ Fortnight discovery was produced by Martin Scorsese.

The prizes are being updated live below…

COMPETITION

Palme d’Or: “Titane”

Grand Prix — TIE: Asghar Farhadi, “A Hero” AND Juho Kuosmanen’s “Compartment No. 6”

Director: Leos Carax, “Annette”

Actor: Caleb Landry Jones, “Nitram”



Actress: Renate Reinsve, “The Worst Person in the World”

Jury Prize — TIE: Nadav Lapid “Ahed’s Knee” AND Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s “Memoria”

Screenplay: Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, ”Drive My Car”

OTHER PRIZES

Camera d’Or: ”Murina,” Antoneta Alamat Kusijanović



Short Films Palme d’Or: “All the Crows in the World,” Tang Yi

Short Films Special Mention: “August Sky,” Jasmin Tenucci

Golden Eye Documentary Prize:

Ecumenical Jury Prize:

Queer Palm: “The Divide”

UN CERTAIN REGARD

Un Certain Regard Award: “Unclenching the Fists,” Kira Kovalenko

Jury Prize: “Great Freedom,” Sebastian Meise

Prize for Ensemble Performance: “Bonne Mere,” Hafsia Herzi

Prize for Courage: “La Civil,” Teodora Ana Mihai

Prize for Originality: “Lamb,” Valdimar Johannsson

Special Mention: “Prayers for the Stolen,” Tatiana Huezo

DIRECTORS’ FORTNIGHT

Europa Cinemas Label: “A Chiara,” Jonas Carpignano

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: “Magnetic Beats,” Vincent Maël Cardona

CRITICS’ WEEK

Nespresso Grand Prize: “Feathers,” Omar El Zohairy

Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers Prize: Elie Grappe and Raphaëlle Desplechin, “Olga”

GAN Foundation Award for Distribution: Elie Grappe and Raphaëlle Desplechin, “Zero Fucks Given”

Louis Roederer Foundation Rising Star Award: Sandra Melissa Torres, “Amparo”

CINÉFONDATION

First Prize: “The Salamander Child,” Theo Degen

Second Prize: “Salamander,” Yoon Daewoon

Third Prize — TIE: “Love Stories on the Move”, Carina-Gabriela Dasoveanu AND “Cantareira,” Rodrigo Ribeyro