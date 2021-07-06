Spike adds video and audio calls to its macOS and iOS email apps – 9to5Mac

There’s been a lot of focus on email apps in recent years. Even with the rise of chat services like Slack and Teams, apps like Spike, Hey, and Big Mail have shown that there is a lot of life left in email. Spike is an app that focuses on turning email messages into chats by removing intros, salutations, and signatures so it looks and feels like iMessages or WhatsApp. Today, Spike is adding video and audio calls to its app so users can have meetings without using Zoom or Hangouts.

Spike has officially dubbed this feature as “Video Meetings,” and it works for 1-on-1 meetings, group meetings, or even audio calls. Calls can happen on the ad-hoc inside the Spike app, or they can be included in calendar invites from Spike’s calendar feature with Gmail, iCloud, etc.

Spike’s new video and audio call feature works inside the Spike desktop and mobile app if you are using it, and the meetings can be joined from any web browser without installing a plugin or creating a Spike account, similar to how FaceTime will work with iOS 15.

“Spike’s mission is building the most modern and intuitive collaborative platform while streamlining workflows,” says Dvir Ben-Aroya, CEO and cofounder of Spike. “Context switching is something we’ve long had frustrations with because we see how it breaks focus throughout your day. That’s why we are constantly innovating Spike’s communication solution to allow our users to be more efficient, more focused, rather than being overwhelmed by the tools they use. We talk a lot about having a single digital workspace at Spike, and adding video. “Meetings and calls further reinforces that idea. There are no new apps to learn, no new accounts to create, and no more trying to figure out which video meeting app to use.”

Spike also announced it’s launching a competitor to Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 that is set to launch later this yet. Spike can be downloaded for macOS and iOS from the App Store and used for free with personal accounts.

