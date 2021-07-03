Spider-Man’s Tom Holland and Zendaya spark romance rumours – digitalspy.com

Spider-Man actors Tom Holland and Zendaya play love interests Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it looks like their romance extends to real-life as well.

The pair have been photographed and filmed kissing in a car in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake district (available on Page Six), sending online fans into a meltdown.

Both are yet to acknowledge the photographs, and Digital Spy has reached out to their representatives for further comment.

Karwai TangGetty Images

Earlier this year, Zendaya opened up about the anxiety that she would experience from social media platforms, stating: “I was far more active [on Instagram] when I was younger.

“But over time I think I just – it’s not that I hate it or anything – but I would find sometimes that being on it would kind of make me anxious or I would start to overthink a little too much or be on my phone too much. My relationship with all of it is my own and it is personal to me, but it is also something that I like to keep a little space with too.”

Not much is known about the third MCU Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, but a LEGO set did confirm Doctor Strange’s involvement and give us a look at the webslinger’s new costume.

Marvel Studios

Meanwhile, a 2013 video has re-emerged recently showing Tom Holland admitting that he’d love to play Spider-Man one day.

“Oh yeah. What kind of superhero would I want to play? Maybe Spider-Man in like, 10 years’ time.” Little did he know where he’d be in only eight years!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available now on DVD, Blu-ray and digital download. Spider-Man: No Way Home has a December 17, 2021 release date.

