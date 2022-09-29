Spider-Man’s Kirsten Dunst cuts six inches off her hair and debuts short blunt bob

If there’s one hairstyle that looks set to dominate this autumn, it’s the choppy bob. Celebrities like Louise Redknapp and Ferne McCann are just some of the famous faces who have all lopped inches off their lengths recently – and the latest to go for the chop is Hollywood actress Kirsten Dunst.

The Fargo star, 40, has stepped out at Milan Fashion Week sporting a short blunt bob hairstyle that’s considerably shorter than the chest-length locks we’re used to seeing her with. Styled into subtle waves and paired with a simple black polo neck jumper and on-trend wide-leg jeans, Kirsten’s new hairdo suited her “Parisian chic” look perfectly.

While actors are used to changing their looks regularly, Kirsten has rarely stepped away from wearing her blonde locks shoulder-length or longer, usually styled into loose, beachy waves (apart from when she sported a red hue to play Mary Jane Watson in the Spider-Man films).

Celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, the man behind Kirsten’s new hairstyle, has also agreed that this was quite a dramatic change for the actress.

Speaking to Byrdie, Marcus said, “Kirsten’s length was below the collarbone – [what] we both said was a ‘safe length’.

“We cut about six inches off, a length she hadn’t had since 2005.”

We’re used to seeing Kirsten with a longer hairstyle (pictured here with husband Jesse Plemons in March this year)

Marcus posted a close-up look at the haircut on Instagram, and people were quick to compliment Kirsten’s new look underneath the post.

“Love the new haircut,” commented makeup artist Hung Vanngo, who counts the likes of Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez as clients.”

“Oh wow I love this chop,” another replied on the post.

Kirsten’s not the only A-lister to brave a shorter style this month. Kourtney Kardashian recently took her long bob, or “lob”, even shorter – but the reality star doesn’t seem quite sold on her new above-the-chin chop yet.

“Whoah this hair is so much shorter than it felt last night,” she captioned an Instagram Story video where she runs her hands through her freshly-styled tresses.

We don’t think Kourtney has anything to worry about – we’re loving this cool new haircut, and can’t wait to see who’ll go for the chop next.

