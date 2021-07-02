Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Reveals Tom Holland’s New Suit – Screen Rant

An official LEGO set for Spider-Man: No Way Home reveals Tom Holland’s new Spider-Man suit for the upcoming sequel. In the last five years since Spider-Man has been part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he’s quickly become one of the cornerstones of the franchise. Between Holland’s appearances in team-up movies and the solo Spider-Man movies, fans have had plenty of chances to see the character in action. That will continue in Phase 4 with Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will pick up after Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s surprising ending.

Details on Spider-Man: No Way Home are still officially being kept under wraps, but various reports point to how big the movie will be. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is the film’s major MCU co-star, while the multiverse will bring characters from past Spider-Man franchises into the story. All of this will take place as the story still revolves around Holland’s Peter Parker and the fallout of Mysterio revealing to the world that he is Spider-Man. Fans have continued to wonder what his individual arc will contain, and it now appears that a new suit is in the cards.

The official LEGO website shared the first look at a new set tied to Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s release. The set itself shows Spider-Man and MJ (Zendaya) at the Sanctum Sanctorum with Doctor Strange and Wong (Benedict Wong). Since LEGO sets are not always accurate about the movie’s plot, it is unknown if this will happen in the movie. However, the packaging for the set includes promotional art of Holland’s Spider-Man in a brand new suit. Check it out below:

Spider-Man’s new suit for Spider-Man: No Way Home looks like a combination of the suit from the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home and the Iron Spider suit. Peter made the red and black suit using Tony Stark’s technology in his last solo film, but Tony gifted him the Iron Spider look in Avengers: Infinity War. The bigger and gold spider symbol across the chest and shoulders is closer to the Iron Spider comic suit. The gold web-shooters were included in the Iron Spider suit, but now these elements lay on top of Peter’s recent black and red suit. Whether or not this suit is made of nanotechnology like the Iron Spider remains to be seen.

Now that Holland’s new Spider-Man suit has been revealed through merchandising, the biggest question it leaves fans is if a full look will arrive soon. Set photos and BTS images from Spider-Man: No Way Home didn’t show this suit, and it is unclear when Peter gets it. Many are anxiously waiting for Sony and Marvel to release the first Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer. The suit could be featured in the eventual first footage now that the LEGO set has revealed its inclusion.

