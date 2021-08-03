Home SPORTS Spencer Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards
Spencer Dinwiddie nearing deal with Wizards

Spencer Dinwiddie shoots at Boston Celtics 12/25

Spencer Dinwiddie is nearing a deal with the Washington Wizards, SNY’s Ian Begley confirms.

The Knicks expressed an interest in the guard, but instead it looks like Dinwiddie will leave Brooklyn — and New York as a whole — for D.C.

Dinwiddie is coming off a partially torn ACL that held him out of all but three games last season. He was expected to be a big part of the Nets’ championship aspirations before going down with the injury.

The seven-year vet spent the last five seasons in Brooklyn, where he averaged 14.3 points and 3.0 assists per game — which includes his shortened 2020-2021 season.

In his last fully healthy season, Dinwiddie averaged 20.6 points and 6.8 assists for the Nets.

Washington will likely make Dinwiddie its new starting point guard to pair with Bradley Beal, after they agreed to deal Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers last week.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the Dinwiddie news early Tuesday morning.

