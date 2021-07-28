speed-darlington-in-‘severe-pains’-as-his-mercedes-benz-gets-looted-during-clearing-process-at-lagos-port

Speed Darlington is not in the best of mood after losing equipment worth thousands of naira to unidentified individuals

The singer in an Instagram video disclosed that his Mercedes Benz car which was shipped from the US got looted at the port

Darlington also posted a video which he recorded in the US just before dropping the automobile to be shipped down to Lagos

Controversial music star Speed Darlington has taken to social media to lament the unfair treatment meted out on him by unidentified men at the Lagos port.

Darlington shared a video on his Instagram page showing the major damage on his Mercedes Benz car which he shipped over from the US.

He showed his fans several scratches on the car while noting that the vehicle was completely spotless when he dropped it off for shipping in the US.

Speed Darlington laments as his car gets looted.

Photo: @presidoakpi

Source: Instagram

According to him, officials at the port said the car was not starting hence the reason for using a forklift to move it around.

However, that was not his only grievance. Darlington explained that several tools and equipment which he stored in the trunk of the car had been looted.

He explained that the car got to Lagos just before the Eid-el-Kabir break and he waited a few days after the break to go pick it up.

To his dismay, the trunk which was packed full when he dropped the car for shipment had been cleaned out.

Watch the clip below:

Fans, colleagues show concern for Speed Darlington

Upon sharing the post, fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section comforting the singer over the loss of his possessions.

Read comments below:

elizabethe_king said:

“He’s really pained …So sorry about this Akpi.”

unofficialskate said:

“That’s how they do, they get you cleaned out at the port, thank God they didn’t remove your car stereo, side mirrors etc.”

silvaboymusic said:

“Omo see as them spoil this car I wish am rich. Only God know wetin I for do to console u man, trust me u go buy a better one soon bro.”

kaybugar said:

“Sorry bro. This is extremely sad. That country can’t progress walahi. No be curse.”

mar6music said:

“This is so painful tbh.. If you work abroad to gather stuffs and someone wipe you out this way, you will understand the pain.. Everything in . is just sad, you can’t even get a proper service you paid for.”

