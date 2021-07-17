Afro Pop singer, Specdo has denied reports in the media of him accusing DMW Records Label owner, Davido of stealing his song, “Blow My Mind.” According to him, the controversy is the creation of the media, noting that what he said was that the Fem crooner always does things similar to his.

“I never said Davido steal my song. it’s the media that make it loud. I mean it when I said Davido always do something similar to me which I can’t hold any more. That is why I posted it on my Instagram page in 2020 and it went viral that Davido stole my song,” he stated.

Recalling the similarities in their artistic works, Specdo whose real name is Solomon Ajayi continued: “In 2014, I composed a song titled “Owo niko”. Due to financial constraints, I was unable to release the song but I did some viral videos which I posted on my Facebook..Same year, Davido released Owo Nikoko. I was shocked.

“When I was able to raise money, I shot musical videos and posted same on YouTube.

So, I can’t really say Davido steal my song because anyone can compose something similar to one already done. That is music for you.”

Clarifying the circumstances behind the media allegation, Specdo recalled what happened last year which was unfortunately taken out of proportion.

“In 2020, I decided to release another song titled, “Bow My Mind.” My song was out on MTV Base and the rest of them and suddenly, Davido announced release of his song with same title. That was when I posted on my IG,asking what is going on.

“Yesterday was 16th of July and I have announced the release of my song “Ginger” for long in all my social media handles. If you check Davido’s pages, you will see that that he has chosen the same 16th to release his music video , featuring Chris Brown,” he pointed out.

