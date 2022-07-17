speaker-seeks-floor-leaders’-help-to-run-house-smoothly

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monsson session of

Parliament

beginning on Monday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om

Birla

on Saturday met the floor leaders of various opposition parties and sought cooperation for smooth conduct of the House proceedings.

Congress

MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, DMK MP T R Balu, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, his junior minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, YSRCP MP P V Mithunreddy, RLJP MP Pashupati Kumar Paras and other party MPs were present at the meeting.

“I appeal to all political parties for smooth conduct of the House during the session,” Birla said in his brief address.

Several opposition political parties — TMC, TRS, Shiv Sena, NCP, BSP, SP, TDP, SAD and Left parties — skipped the meeting. BJD was also had no representation.

He informed the floor leaders that there will be 18 sittings during the session and a total time of 108 hours will be available out of which about 62 hours will be for government business. The remaining time has been allotted for Question Hour, Zero Hour and private members’ business.

Birla also said the timing of submission of notice for raising matters during the Zero Hour has been changed and now members can give notices from 0900 hours of a given day to 0800 hours of the session day on which the members desire to raise matters in the House.

