speaker-om-birla-has-recognised-rahul-shewale-as-shiv-sena-leader-in-lok-sabha,-bhavana-gawali-as-chief-whip:-eknath-shinde

NEW DELHI: NEW DELHI: The Shinde-Thackeray battle for control of the Shiv Sena has reached the Parliament, and the current Maharashtra chif minister seems to be stealing a march over the former.

Eknath Shinde

on Tuesday said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has recognised Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena leader in the Lower House of Parliament and Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip

Shinde was flanked by 12 Shiv Sena Lok Sabha members who had written to Speaker Om Birla to change the leader of the parliamentary party.

This comes a day after 12 out of 19 Sena Lok Sabha MPs attended a virtual meeting with Shinde.

Addressing the media in the national capital, Shinde said that the 12 MPs met Om Birla and submitted a letter requesting recognition as a Shiv Sena Party Group in the Lower House.

“While Rahul Shewale is the new Shiv Sena group leader, Bhavana Gawali is the chief whip of the party in Lok Sabha,” said Shinde.

The 12 of Shiv Sena’s 19 MPs have joined his faction “in the interest of the people of Maharashtra,” he added.

The MPs are- Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Rahul Shewale, Bhavana Gawali, Hemant Godse, Rajendra Gavit, Sadashiv Lokhande, Hemant Patil, Sanjay Mandlik, Dhairyasheel Mane, Shrirang Barne, Krupal Tumane and Prataprao Jadhav.

Rahul Shewale said “Many MPs were upset with the work of the internal group leader Vinayak Raut so we had written to the speaker to change the group leader.”

Party MP Vinayak Raut from the rival Thackeray faction had also given a letter to the speaker on Monday, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction. Raut claimed that he was the “duly appointed” leader of the Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and Rajan Vichare was the chief whip.

The latest developments come less than a month after a revolt by majority Sena MLAs against the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray led to the fall of the MVA government in Maharashtra and Eknath Shinde assuming the CM’s office.

The Shinde faction, with help from BJP, won the floor test in the state assembly. The ripples have now reached the Parliament.

Sources say that two MPs from the Shinde camp is likely to be inducted in the Union ministry- one with a Cabinet berth and another as a minister of state.

