spartak-moscow-sign-chelsea-wing-back-victor-moses

Victor Moses, a Chelsea winger, has signed a permanent deal with Spartak Moscow after spending last season on loan with the Russian club.

The 30 year old Nigerian, joined the Blues from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

Moses went on to win the Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup at Stamford Bridge.

He enjoyed his best season at Chelsea under Antonio Conte as the Italian guided the club to a fifth Premier League title in 2016-17.

He also had loan spells with Liverpool, Stoke City, West Ham United and, again with Conte, at Inter Milan.

Moses made 128 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 18 goals.

He won several trophies at Chelsea including two Uefa Europa League titles, the FA Cup and the Premier League crown.