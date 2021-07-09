sparks-will-fly-with-these-11-lighters

-
Axios
Remaining fence around U.S. Capitol to be removed
The U.S. Capitol Police Board on Wednesday notified Congress members and staff that the remaining fence around the Capitol will be removed as early as Friday. The big picture: The fence had been put in place following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection, when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building. Capitol Police removed an outer fence in March, but the interior one remained with signs that said the area was closed to the public, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic in
-
The Telegraph
Nicola Sturgeon warned NHS could ‘keel over’ due to delays to axing self-isolation rules
Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of dithering over axing Covid self-isolation rules that are keeping hundreds of NHS staff off work as operations were cancelled across Scotland’s capital. The First Minister said she was considering whether to make staff who have had both vaccine doses exempt from having to self-isolate for 10 days if they are a close contact of a positive case. But NHS Lothian became the latest health board to announce some operations were being postponed because of the pressure
-
Reuters
Russia records around 428,000 excess deaths during pandemic -Reuters calculations
Russia recorded around 428,000 excess deaths from April 2020 to May this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to Reuters calculations based on data released by the state statistics service on Friday. Some epidemiologists say excess deaths are the best way to measure the real death toll from COVID-19. Russia’s coronavirus task force has confirmed a toll of 141,501 since the pandemic began.
-
Reuters
Tunisia says health care system collapsing due to COVID-19
Tunisia’s health care system is collapsing due to the coronavirus, with intensive care departments full and doctors overburdened by a rapid outbreak of cases and deaths, the health ministry said on Thursday. Tunisia recorded near 10,000 new coronavirus cases and 134 deaths on Wednesday, a daily record since the start of the pandemic, as concerns grow that the country will not be able to control the pandemic. After successfully containing the virus in the first wave last year, Tunisia is grappling with a rise in infections.
-
Reuters
Researchers revise outlook for above-average hurricane season
Researchers from Colorado State University boosted their prediction for named tropical storms in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season in a revised forecast issued on Thursday. Colorado State meteorologists predicted 20 named storms, up from 17 in their forecast issued in April. Colorado State continues to expect four major hurricanes.
-
Reuters
Cuban drug regulator gives emergency approval to Abdala COVID-19 vaccine
Cuba’s drug regulator announced on Friday it had granted emergency approval of the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine, which is already being deployed on the Caribbean island nation amid a surge in infections. Approval by the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices should help with the selling and licensing abroad of Abdala, which Cuba says has a 92.28% efficacy against the coronavirus. A second locally produced COVID-19 vaccine, Soberana 2, is expected to be approved in the next few weeks.
-
Associated Press
Head of radical Palestinian group laid to rest in Syria
Hundreds of people attended on Friday the funeral of Ahmed Jibril, the leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction whose group carried out attacks in the 1970s and 1980s against Israeli targets was laid to rest in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Special funeral prayers were held for Jibril whose coffin was wrapped with a Palestinian flag at Damascus’ Al-Othman Mosque and was later taken for burial in the cemetery of the Palestinian refugee camp of Yarmouk, Syria’s largest. Jibril was buried next to his son, Jihad, who was killed in an explosion in 2002 in Beirut, for which the group blamed Israel.
-
Associated Press
One of China’s wandering elephants is returned to reserve
One member of a group of elephants that left a nature reserve and wandered close to cities in China’s southwest has been tranquilized and returned to the reserve after leaving the herd. The elephants attracted nationwide attention after they left the reserve in Yunnan province last year and walked more than 500 kilometers (300 miles) north. A lone male elephant that left the herd more than a month ago was captured Wednesday near the city of Yuxi and sent back to the Xishuangbanna National Nature Reserve, about 280 kilometers (175 miles) away, according to the government.
-
-
Washington Examiner
The COVID-19 variants health officials are watching
The coronavirus pathogen has continuously mutated during the pandemic, often becoming more virulent strains. Infectious disease experts maintain that the mutated strains circulating in the United States do not evade protection from vaccines available in the U.S., but they pose a danger to holdouts who have not received their shots.
-
Associated Press
West and Russia head to showdown over aid to northwest Syria
Western nations headed to a likely Friday showdown with Russia over the delivery of humanitarian aid from Turkey to rebel-held northwest Syria, where the U.N. says 3.4 million people are in desperate need of food and other assistance while the current mandate for cross-border deliveries expires Saturday. The key issue is whether the U.N. Security Council should authorize deliveries through the Bab al-Hawa crossing for another year as the West, U.N. and humanitarian groups want or for just six months as Russia, Syria’s closest ally, is insisting on.
-
Reuters
U.S. CDC updates school guidance to emphasize in-person learning
(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its guidance to help reopen U.S. schools in the fall, including recommending masking indoors for everyone who is not fully vaccinated and three feet of distance within classrooms. The agency said school administrators may opt to require indoor mask use even for students and educators who are vaccinated, depending on the needs of the community. The National Education Association, the largest U.S. teachers union, said the updated guidance offers a roadmap for students to return to school.
-
Axios
Denver apartment deals: 8 cool spots with sign-on specials
Rent is on the rise in Denver, but these eight apartments are offering sign-on deals, like one or two months free rent.Pro tip: Most apartments will allow you to either take the deal up front or prorate your rent to make the monthly payments cheaper. For example, if rent is $1,500 a month and they’re offering one month free on a 12-month lease, your rent could be $1,375.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDeco ApartmentsLocation: 21