Spanish women’s team forced to deal with ‘unprecedented situation’ as 15 players reject call-ups

A groundbreaking situation is slowly developing across the women’s football landscape in Spain on Thursday evening.

This comes on the back of a shock mutiny taking place across La Roja’s Femenina setup.

In a statement across the organisation’s social media platforms and website, Spain, a short time ago, announced that no fewer than 15 members of the country’s women’s team had communicated their intention to reject international call-ups moving forward.

This comes owing to a situation within the Spanish camp which ‘affects “significantly” the “emotional state” and “health”’ of the players in question.

The fallout is understood to stem from concerns surrounding the ongoing reign of boss Jorge Vilda and his coaching staff.

As per The RFEF’s official release on the matter:

‘The Royal Spanish Football Federation communicates that, throughout today, it has received 15 emails from 15 players of the women’s senior football team, coincidentally all with the same wording, in which they state that the current situation generated It affects “significantly” their “emotional state” and their “health” and that, “as long as it is not reversed”, they resign from the Spanish national team.’

‘The RFEF is not going to allow the players to question the continuity of the national coach and his coaching staff , since making those decisions does not fall within their powers. The Federation will not admit any type of pressure from any player when adopting sports measures. These types of maneuvers are far from exemplary and outside the values of football and sport and are harmful.’

The RFEF confirms that 15 Spain Femenino players have said they don’t wish to be selected. Says it will not bow to pressure, calls this “an unprecedented situation in the history of football” and says those players will only be allowed to return in future if they apologise https://t.co/13Pv9alJ8O

— The Spanish Football Podcast (@tsf_podcast) September 22, 2022

