spanish-giants-offer-massive-n1.711b-for-super-eagles-striker-who-scored-20-goals-last-season

Simy Nwankwo who is a Nigerian footballer has emerged as summer target for Spanish La Liga side Real Mallorca

Real Mallorca chiefs were convinced with Simy Nwankwo’s performances last season for Crotone and want him in Spain

The 29-year-old played for the Super Eagles at the 2018 World Cup where Nigeria failed to qualify from their group

PAY ATTENTION: Join . Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Simy Tochukwu Nwankwo could be on his way to Spanish La Liga giants Real Mallorca this summer as the club have reportedly offered 3.5 million euros which is around N1.711b for the Nigerian striker.

There is no doubt about the fact that Simy Nwankwo is one of the best strikers in the world considering his performances for Crotone last season netting 20 goals.

But despite scoring amazing goals last term for Crotone, Simy Nwankwo was unable to save his club from relegation and Real Mallorca chiefs want to lure him to La Liga.

Nigerian striker Simy Nwankwo in action.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli

Source: Getty Images

Playing in the La Liga is a chance that the Nigerian striker is not expected to turn down considering the level of competition in Spain and facing the likes of Lionel Messi, Aguero and others.

According to the report on ., Real Mallorca coach Luis García Plaza is a fan of Simy Nwankwo and wants the club’s chiefs to do their possible best to sign him.

Simy Nwankwo has been playing for the Super Eagles of Nigeria since 2018 and was among the players who played for Nigeria at the Russia World Cup.

So far, the 29-year-old has played four games for the three-time African champions and has not been able to score any goal.

Earlier, . had reported how unstoppable Victor Osimen was on song twice as he inspired Napoli to a 3-0 win over German side Bayern Munich in a pre-season encounter.

The Super Eagles striker has now scored seven goals in three pre-season friendlies to send strong warning to Serie A defenders ahead of new season.

The Nigerian continued his fine pre-season form at the Allianz Arena on Saturday evening opening the scoring for his side in the 69th minute after he tucked home from a loose ball.

Osimhen again showed his quality in front of goal as he got on the end of Gianluca Gaetano to fire in a low shot for Napoli’s second in the 71st minute.

Zinedine Machach then sealed victory for Luciano Spalletti’s side when he found the back of the net in the 85th minute.

Source: .