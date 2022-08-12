Spanish club, Leganes names Omeruo new captain

Spanish Segunda Division club, CD Leganes have appointed Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo their new captain.

Omeruo will be assisted by four players: Juan Muñoz Muñoz, Jose Manuel Arnaiz, Sergio González, and Asier Riesgo.

The 28-year-old is one of the oldest members in the Leganes squad.

The centre-back joined the Cucumber Growers on loan from Premier League giants, Chelsea in 2018.

The transfer was made permanent the following season.

Leganes were relegated to the Spanish second tier in the 2019/20 season after finishing in 18th position on the table.

Omeruo has shunned several offers to remain at the club.

Imanol Idiakez’s side will open their campaign against Alaves on Saturday.