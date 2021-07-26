spanish-club-espanyol-make-talented-nigerian-youngster-number-one-summer-transfer-target

Kelechi Nwakali wa impressive for Spanish Segunda Division side Huesca last season, but could be playing in the La Liga next season

The 23-year-old Nigerian midfielder is being trailed by La Liga returnees Espanyol who are in search for reinforcements

With Javi Puado’s contract already renewed, Espanyol are now working on possible move for the Nigerian star

Espanyol of Spain are desperate in bolstering their squad ahead of the coming season, but they are yet to complete a move for any player this summer.

Soccernet are reporting that talented Nigerian midfield sensation Kelechi Nwakali is now the major target for the La Liga club ahead of the coming season.

Espanyol returned to the Spanish topflight after gaining promotion last season when they finished top of the Segunda Division.

Kelechi Nwakali on the radar of Espanyol.

Photo: Cristian Trujillo

Source: Getty Images

They have renewed Javi Puado’s deal after it expired in June but believe they need more reinforcements for the challenges ahead.

Espanyol are convinced they have found the ideal addition to boost their midfield options in Nigerian sensation Nwakali who plays for Huesca.

The 23-year-old was one of the revelations of LaLiga Smartbank in the second half of last season, scoring four goals and supplying an assist in 18 league matches while on loan at struggling Alcorcon.

There’s a €15 million release clause in Nwakali’s contract with Huesca, but, as per Pricos Marca, financially limited Espanyol will offer to take the former Golden Eaglets star on loan.

