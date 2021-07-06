‘Spain have found their new Xavi or Iniesta’ – Pedri picks apart Italy with impeccable passing display

The 18-year-old midfielder has been one of La Roja’s best players in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy

Pedri has drawn the adoration of Spain supporters for his passing performance on Tuesday in the Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy.

The 18-year-old, who became the youngest player to ever start a match at this point in the competition, completed all 55 of his pass attempts in regular time. They weren’t simple balls, either, and on one occasion in the first half he played Mikel Oyarbazal through on goal, though Oyarbazal botched his first touch.

His breakout year has seen him get regular minutes at Barcelona and be selected to compete in the Olympics later this summer. He’s been compared with Andreas Iniesta – one of the highest compliments that can be paid to a young Spaniard.

What was said?

1. Morata drops between the lines, Pedri drags Jorginho out of the passing lane

2. Jorginho signals for a switch and checks on Morata

3. Pedri cuts back to the ball right before the pass, catching Jorginho in a decision

4. Goal pic.twitter.com/Pk6GUVE1Ql — John Muller (@johnspacemuller) July 6, 2021

Imagine Pedri rocking up to your five a side game. Reckon he’d nutmeg the bloke who wants to poleaxe everyone 30 times — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 6, 2021 Been hugely impressed with Spain tonight. Made an excellent Italy team look very average. Laporte, Pedri and Olmo in particular. — Stefan Bienkowski (@SBienkowski) July 6, 2021 Whichever way this goes Olmo and Pedri have been magnificent — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) July 6, 2021

