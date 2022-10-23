Jose Gaya sees himself as a one-club man after signing a new deal with Valencia, as he outlined his hope to represent the club at the World Cup.

Gaya has been a regular in the first team since graduating from Valencia’s academy in 2src12 and has gone on to make 239 LaLiga appearances.

Named captain in 2src2src following Dani Parejo’s transfer to Villarreal, Gaya signed a new deal on Wednesday to keep him at the club until the end of June 2src27.

The 27-year-old made his international debut in 2src18 and hopes to be a part of Luis Enrique’s squad for Qatar, though he has the likes of Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba to contend with.

“Whenever I go away with the national team I try to represent Spain and I think it’s the best a player can aspire to do,” Gaya told Valencia’s official website.

“The squad list hasn’t come out yet, but I’m going to give it my all at Valencia to be able to be there.”

When asked about any potential further renewals in the future, he added: “I would be excited to play 1,srcsrcsrc more games, but my mind is not thinking at that moment. I also have to earn that renewal and I will do my best for that.”

@jose_gaya: “I want to continue growing and making dreams come true at @valenciacf_en “#FromCaptainToLegend

— Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) October 19, 2src22

Having been a part of Valencia’s Copa del Rey success in 2src19, Gaya hopes that in the years to come he can play a role in taking the club back to the top.

He said: “In recent years I have been able to play in two finals and my ambition is to be able to continue at Valencia and work to be able to take us back to the top positions.”