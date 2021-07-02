spain-beats-switzerland-in-nail-biting-penalty-shootout-to-reach-semifinals

(CNN) Spain needed a nerve-shredding penalty shootout to beat Switzerland and reach the semifinals of Euro 2020 on Friday.

Mikel Oyarzabal scored the decisive penalty after a shootout of low quality — Switzerland missed four of its five attempts.

For much of the match, Spain looked to be breezing into the last four of the competition without any trouble. It took an early lead after Denis Zakaria’s unfortunate own goal, but struggled to cope with a late Switzerland flurry.

Just as the game began petering out in the second half, Swiss talisman Xherdan Shaqiri fired back with an equalizer in the 68th minute after an error in the Spain defense.

Momentum then swung in Switzerland’s favor, but the joy was short lived. Remo Freuler was shown a questionable red card in the 77th minute, leaving 10-man Switzerland to hold out for penalties through extra-time — with the match finishing 1-1.