Home SPORTS Spain 1-1 Germany: All to play for in Group E after Fullkrug salvages a point
SPORTS

Spain 1-1 Germany: All to play for in Group E after Fullkrug salvages a point

by News
0 views
Spain 1-1 Germany: All to play for in Group E after Fullkrug salvages a point

Niclas Fullkrug came off the bench to salvage a first Qatar World Cup point for Germany as they held Spain to a 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain substitute Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the second half of the clash between Group E heavyweights in Doha on Sunday.

Yet Fullkrug ensured Germany avoided back-to-back defeats after they were stunned by Japan in their opening match, equalising with seven minutes of regulation time to play.

The draw leaves Spain top, ahead of their final group game against Japan, with Germany needing to beat Costa Rica and hope La Roja do them a favour to have any chance of qualifying.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

´Anything is possible in football´ – Gakpo not...

Prediction: Australia vs Denmark

Ferdinand suggests Beckham is preparing Man Utd takeover...

Beckham to Zlatan, Henry to Pirlo: The biggest...

Argentina still able to save World Cup campaign,...

Southgate should rest ´leggy´ Kane against Wales –...

´The sky is the limit for him´ –...

´It might be my last World Cup´ –...

Croatia v Canada: Herdman´s side need win, not...

Costa Rica miracle puts Spain brilliance in perspective...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.