SpaceX to Connect Cellphones to Satellites in T-Mobile Deal

SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. said they plan to work together to use the rocket company’s satellites to provide connections to T-Mobile cellphones across the U.S., even in remote areas with no current wireless service.

The companies said Thursday that the new service will use Starlink satellites that SpaceX plans to launch and provide connections to U.S. consumers using wireless spectrum controlled by T-Mobile . The companies said they plan to start with a test of text-messaging services in select markets before the end of 2023.

