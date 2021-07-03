Space Jam: A New Legacy – LeBron James discusses family values and chasing dreams as core themes of movie – Sporting News AU

With anticipation building for the release of Space Jam: A New Legacy, stars of the film LeBron James and Don Cheadle have given some insight into what will make the film special.

Coming together with a bunch of stars for an event at Six flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles last week, LeBron pointed to the family values the movie highlights.

“It’s a great family movie. You get to enjoy being around your family and your loved ones,” the Los Angeles Lakers superstar said.

“That’s what this movie is all about. Hopefully we bring a lot of laughs and enjoyment and a little bit compassion to a lot of family homes. I think it’s the best movie of the summer and I hope everybody feels the same way.”

One of major draws of the film will seeing James in the feature role as he joins forces with Bugs Bunny and friends in an attempt to take down the Goon Squad.

“My character is me. I’m playing LeBron James, but what people are going to see that they may be ready for, it’s my compassion for my kids and listening to my kids, one in particular. Understanding that even though I have my own dreams of what I want my kid to be, they also have their own dreams and I have to listen to that.”



A host of big name celebrities attended the event, including G-Eazy, Tiffany Haddish, MGK, Megan Fox, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Brown, Tyga, Diplo and co-star Don Cheadle were on hand for the festivities.

Chris Brown and Tyga got in on the action in the shootout challenge, while James’ eldest son, Bronny, 16 brought the backboard down, throwing down an alley oop.

Cheadle drew a smile when describing the theme of the film, echoing LeBron’s sentiment that it will be a hit for families around the world.

“It’s got iconic heros and figures from our generation updated, the 2.0 version. Obviously LeBron is a big draw and it’s just a big family experience, I think the movie really pays off on a lot of levels. People are going to be really surprised about how good LeBron is in it,” Cheadle said.

“I think another thing this move does a good job with is making sure people are following their dreams and encouraging people to follow their dreams. To listen to that little voice inside of you, everybody has to do what they have to do for themselves and it’s a cool family film in that way and it’s a cool father-son film too.”

The question on everyone’s lips however is of course which Looney Tunes Star is LeBron’s favourite?

“My favourite all-time is Bugs, I’m biased to Bugs. Just his laughs, his jokes and him comedy in itself is just unbelievable,” James revealed.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is only in cinemas and advanced screenings from July 8

