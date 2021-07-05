The human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore and Deji Adeyanju, on Monday, met the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, over the arrest of five activists at the church’s premises for wearing #BuhariMustGo T-shirts on Sunday.

During the meeting, which was also attended by the activists’ lawyer, Abubakar Marshal, the pastor was said to have confirmed that the arrest was made by operatives of the Department of State Service and not the church security officials.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, Adeyanju said the pastor informed them that he had taken steps to ensure that the activists were released.

He noted that the whereabouts of the five activists are still unknown and they have not been released.

“There is something that the pastor said he doesn’t want it to be misconstrued that it is the church that is sponsoring the protest,” Deji added in a statement.

While making clarification on the matter, Sowore said the pastor denied the claims by some persons that the activists were trying to disrupt the church service.

Sowore said “They came here and it is their right, I wore my own T-Shirt to meet with him today my #BuhariMustGo T-Shirt. So, there is nobody who can tell you what to wear to church or to wear to school except the school that have uniforms.

“But we are adults and if we are tired of the system and we say the system must collapse it is our right to express ourselves freely. I told the pastor when he said he was not happy when the activists were trying to protest within the premises that with the way things are going on more and more people will be wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirts to the church because people are tired of Buhari’s regime.

“We have a respectable agreement and some disagreement over this issue but what is important to me and why I don’t want to drag this for too long is the release of these individuals from detention.

“We are going to wait till evening because we requested that they should be released today (Monday). Nobody knows their whereabouts. We don’t know whether they have been fed or they have been tortured.”

However, there was a mild drama at the gate of the church when the activists were granting press interviews.

Some overzealous policemen challenged them and pointed guns at the journalists who were conducting the interview.

The situation led to a heated argument as the gun-wielding operatives insisted on knowing their mission for granting interviews at the gate.