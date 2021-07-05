PUNTA GORDA

Charlotte County

Leaders in Charlotte County aren’t letting their guard down as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Southwest Florida. Emergency management operations there are currently at a level 2 which means partial activation.

Some took advantage of the holiday to get out onto the water and enjoy the sun before Elsa arrives.

Mike Laney and Maggie Marigold of Punta Gorda are hoping for the best. “We’re going to keep our fingers crossed and hope it’s not too bad,” they said.

The biggest concern for Laney and Marigold is the storm surge. They saw what Tropical Storm Eta did last year. The water reached their foundation.

“For us it was scary because we only moved here a couple years ago. So being on the water watching it come up over the banks and come toward the house,” Laney said.

With Tropical Storm Elsa looming, Charlotte County Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller says there’s no reason to worry just yet.

“It doesn’t appear we have the storm surge that would indicate a significant threat. In fact, most of the advisories are trending in our favor at this point. Keeping a close eye on things, of course, things can change,” said Fuller.

Fuller says they had to account the Fourth of July holiday when finalizing the preparations.

“We knew going into the weekend that to save us some time put a couple shelters on standby ensure we have staffing in place in case we have to call people back,” Fuller said.

There are still many necessities available like water, batteries, flashlights, food and people in Punta Gorda say they are ready.

Rolf Simonson lives in Punta Gorda. “We will bring in all of our stuff in off the lanai and off the porch. We’ve got some extra food got all the water,” Simonson said.

Laraine Agren also lives in Punta Gorda. “We have been stocked up. We’re always stocked up just in case,” Argen said.

Officials are saying that shelters aren’t necessary right now, but they hope to make a decision by tomorrow morning. The Charlotte County Commission will meet tomorrow morning to make that decision about whether or not to declare a local state of emergency.

Sanibel

Sanibel Island is a popular vacation spot this time of year but, it is also an area of concern during hurricane season.

Natives say that they’re ready. Yet, those who are visiting from other states and countries say they’ve never experieced this, so they don’t know what to expect.

So they came out to enjoy the beach and sunshine today.

One woman says he made her final preparations on Sunday morning. Suzi Norbeck lives near Sarasota.

“Before I came this morning, I made sure… I looked, and it’s not supposed to be heavy until Tuesday. And I’m going to home tomorrow. So, I think I’ll be ok. I put all my plants back next to the house this morning so that if it does get windy today, they won’t blow away,” Norbeck said.

Others in this area say they’ll be keeping an eye out for storm surge and keeping up with and changes to Elsa’s path.