southern-kaduna-christian-leaders-enraged-over-killing-of-priests-in-kaduna

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association (SKCLA), on Wednesday, in Kaduna, expressed dismay over the killing of a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum and many other priests in Kaduna and its environs.

Rev. Fr. John Mark Chietnum is one of the two kidnapped Catholic Priests in Lere Local Government Area of the State, under Kafanchan Diocese.

Chairman of the Association, Apostle (Dr) Emmanuel Nuhu Kure, in a statement on Wednesday, called on the Federal and the Kaduna State governments to investigate and bring an end to the incessant killing and persecution of priests in Kaduna and across the country.

He expressed pains over the rising cases of priests being kidnapped and in some cases killed by their abductors, even after receiving ransoms.

He recalled that several priests have been killed by bandits within 2022, adding that on February 6, 2022, a Catholic priest in Kafanchan Diocese, Reverend Father Joseph Shekari was abducted from his residence at Ikulu Fari in Chawai village of Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He added that on March 8, 2022, Reverend Father Joseph Bako, of Saint John’s Catholic Church, Kudenda in Chikun LGA, was killed by his abductors after collecting an undisclosed ransom.

He explained that on June 25, 2022, Reverend Father Vitus Borogo, also a Catholic priest, was killed in his farm in Kujama by armed bandits, just as on July 4, 2022, bandits, in the early hours of that very Monday, abducted Reverend Father Emmanuel Silas of the St. Charles Catholic Church, Zambina, in the Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He pleaded with security operatives to be proactive in their response to crime and criminalities, instead of being reactive.

While describing the murdered Priest as one of the active members of the association who has contributed in no small measure, by giving direction to the Christian communities in the area, the Christian elders further expressed their condolence to the Catholic community, especially the immediate family of the deceased Priest, the Bishop and the laity of Kafanchan Diocese over the loss of one of their finest Priests.

They prayed to God to expose his killers and rescue all those being held in captivity.