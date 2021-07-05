Home NEWS Southern govs meet in Lagos, state of Nigeria tops agenda [Photo]
NEWSNews Africa

Southern govs meet in Lagos, state of Nigeria tops agenda [Photo]

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
southern-govs-meet-in-lagos,-state-of-nigeria-tops-agenda-[photo]

Southern governors are currently meeting in Lagos State to deliberate on the state of the nation.

The governors under the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum are led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Akeredolu who spoke at the Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State capital, said the outcome of the meeting will be made known in a communique at the end of the meeting.

Akeredolu stated this before the commencement of the closed-door session.

“We welcome all our brother Governors and we want to start our deliberations almost immediately and after that our communique will be made available to you.”

It was gathered that fifteen governors were already seated as at the time the parley commenced with the issue of open grazing, Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu expected to top the meeting of the agenda.

The governors had met in Asaba, the Delta State capital, in May 2021 where they unanimously banned open grazing within the region.

Injustice: Deliberate steps should be allowed for Igbo presidency – PDP National Legal Adviser

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Jigawa monarch raises alarm over quality of FG...

Bandits targeting key sectors in Kaduna – Speaker,...

Bayelsa NANNM raises alarm of quack nurses in...

Nnamdi Kanu won’t get fair trial – Lawyer,...

NPFL: Katsina United wallop Ifeanyi Ubah FC 3-0

Police to commence recruitment soon – IGP

Soldiers foil bandits’ attack on Oyedepo’s school in...

BREAKING: Kano Assembly suspends anti-graft agency boss –...

Soyinka: FG kidnapped Nnamdi Kanu — his arrest...

Apologise to Sunday Igboho for raiding his house...

Leave a Reply