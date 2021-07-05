southern-govs-meet-in-lagos,-state-of-nigeria-tops-agenda-[photo]

Southern governors are currently meeting in Lagos State to deliberate on the state of the nation.

The governors under the Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum are led by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Akeredolu who spoke at the Government Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State capital, said the outcome of the meeting will be made known in a communique at the end of the meeting.

Akeredolu stated this before the commencement of the closed-door session.

“We welcome all our brother Governors and we want to start our deliberations almost immediately and after that our communique will be made available to you.”

It was gathered that fifteen governors were already seated as at the time the parley commenced with the issue of open grazing, Sunday Igboho and Nnamdi Kanu expected to top the meeting of the agenda.

The governors had met in Asaba, the Delta State capital, in May 2021 where they unanimously banned open grazing within the region.

Injustice: Deliberate steps should be allowed for Igbo presidency – PDP National Legal Adviser