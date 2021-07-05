southern-governors-set-deadline-for-promulgation-of-anti-open-grazing-law

Southern Governors during the meeting in Lagos on Monday, July 5, 2021.

Southern Governors have set September 1, 2021, as the deadline for the promulgation of anti-open grazing law among its member states.

The governors jointly agreed on the date during their meeting on Monday in Lagos.

“The forum frowns at selective criminal administration of Justice and resolved that arrests should be made within the ambit of the Law and fundamental human rights and set a timeline of Wednesday, 1st September 2021 for the promulgation of the anti-open grazing law in all Member States,” the governors said in a communique issued after the meeting.

During the meeting, the governors also jointly agreed that Nigeria’s next president should emerge from the southern region.

They affirmed their commitment to the unity of Nigeria and reinstated calls for state police.

The governors also deliberated on insecurity, constitutional amendment, PIB, and anti-open grazing law in all member-states.

See the full communique below…