Southern Governors reject ban on electronic transmission of votes

The Southern Governors Forum has kicked against the removal of electronic transmission of the election result from the electoral act.

The Governors made this known in a meeting on Monday in Lagos State.

The meeting was attended by Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu Gov Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Gov Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State, Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Gov David Umahi of Ebonyi State, Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Gov Hope Uzodinma Imo State, Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Oluwaseyi Makinde (Oyo), and Nyesom Wike (Rivers).

A communique issued by the governors after their meeting said it also rejected the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court.

“In order to consolidate our democracy and strengthen the Electoral process, the Southern Governors’ Forum reject the removal of the Electronic transmission of the election result from the electoral act.

”It also rejects the confirmation of exclusive jurisdiction in pre-election matters on the Federal High Court,” the communique added.

