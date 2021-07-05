southern-governors-meet-in-lagos,-to-discuss-open-grazing

File photo of Southern Governors.

Governors of the southern region are holding a meeting in Lagos on the state of the nation.

The meeting is a follow-up on the earlier meeting in Asaba hosted by the Delta state Governor where the governors agreed on far-reaching conclusions on open grazing, restructuring Nigeria, and calls for state police.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has started receiving the governors at Alausa, Ikeja, the venue of their meeting.

Some of those at the meeting include Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State; Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State; and Edo State deputy governor Philip Shaibu.

Others include Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun; Enugu State governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi.

More to follow…