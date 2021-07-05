Home News Africa Southern Governors’ Forum names Lagos as permanent secretariat – bioreports
Southern Governors’ Forum names Lagos as permanent secretariat – bioreports

Southern governors in Lagos on Monday, July 5, 2021

Segun Adewole

Published 5 July 2021

The Southern Governors’ Forum has named Lagos State as its permanent secretariat after successfully holding a meeting in the state on Monday, July 5, 2021.

This was disclosed in a communique issued after the meeting by the Chairman, Southern Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu.

“The Forum unanimously chose Lagos State as its permanent secretariat and appreciated the Governor of Lagos State for the wonderful hosting of this meeting while commending him for his good work in the state,” the communique said.

The governors present at the meeting include Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Adegboyega Oyetola (Osun), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Others are Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Ben Ayade (Cross Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), David Umahi (Ebonyi), Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo) and the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, who represented his boss, Godwin Obaseki.

